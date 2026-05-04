Feel Good Fix: Toddler’s Elmo Fangirl Moment Is Pure Joy

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Sometimes, the internet delivers exactly what we need—and this is one of those moments.

A viral clip from Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves! is melting hearts everywhere after capturing a toddler living her absolute best life. Front and center in a bright, colorful set, the little fan couldn’t contain her excitement as Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and friends hit the stage. What started as dancing quickly turned into a full-on fangirl moment—pure joy, big emotions, and zero holding back.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, has racked up over half a million views, with viewers comparing her reaction to fans seeing their favorite artists live—think arena-level energy, just pint-sized. Some even joked it’s the toddler version of a Beyonce concert.

With the touring show running through 2026, many families are now adding it to their must-do list—hoping to catch a little bit of that magic for themselves.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack