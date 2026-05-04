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Feel Good Fix: Toddler’s Elmo Fangirl Moment Is Pure Joy

The same energy fans in the 80's felt when they saw Michael Jackson is exactly what one toddler felt seeing Elmo Live.

Published on May 4, 2026
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Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Sometimes, the internet delivers exactly what we need—and this is one of those moments.

A viral clip from Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves! is melting hearts everywhere after capturing a toddler living her absolute best life. Front and center in a bright, colorful set, the little fan couldn’t contain her excitement as Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and friends hit the stage. What started as dancing quickly turned into a full-on fangirl moment—pure joy, big emotions, and zero holding back.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, has racked up over half a million views, with viewers comparing her reaction to fans seeing their favorite artists live—think arena-level energy, just pint-sized. Some even joked it’s the toddler version of a Beyonce concert.

With the touring show running through 2026, many families are now adding it to their must-do list—hoping to catch a little bit of that magic for themselves.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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