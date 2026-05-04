Shots Fired Near Chris Brown’s Home—But He Says Don’t Loop Him In

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Things got a little chaotic outside Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home Friday afternoon—but according to Breezy himself, he wasn’t part of the drama.

Reports say a man was arrested after allegedly firing a CO2-style handgun near the singer’s property around 4 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers responded to calls about a shooting that had just happened. The suspect, identified as Markeith Cungious, was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon—though technically not a firearm, since the weapon was air-powered.

Here’s where it gets messy. According to TMZ, the situation may have started with an argument involving a woman who reportedly refused to leave the area. The suspect claimed things escalated when she allegedly drove over his foot—leading him to fire shots at her vehicle.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He was booked Friday night and released on bond the next day, but questions still linger about what exactly led to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown hopped on Instagram to clear his name—and he wasn’t subtle about it. In a now-circulating post, he basically said: don’t drag him into something he didn’t even hear happening.

According to Brown, he was at home the entire time and had no clue anything went down outside. No sirens, no shots—nothing saying,

“AT THIS POINT THIS PATTERN IS OLD. I’m looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I been in my crib this whole time. Ain’t heard a gunshot, police car, or anything. DONT ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THE BULLS T. I got s**t to do!”

And honestly? He sounds over it. His message was loud and clear: stop attaching his name to situations he’s not involved in.

Another day, another headline—but this time, Chris is making sure the narrative stays in check.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack