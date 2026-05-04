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5 Songs With “Met Gala” in the Title

5 Songs With “Met Gala” in the Title

It is inspiring full songs. In hip hop, “Met Gala” has become a symbol of status, luxury, and elite access. Multiple artists have turned it into a song title to represent their level up mo...

Published on May 4, 2026
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  • The Met Gala has become a symbol of success and influence in hip hop.
  • Artists blend high fashion, designer brands, and confidence into 'Met Gala' songs.
  • The Met Gala reference continues to evolve with new artists putting their spin on the concept.
Rolling Loud Thailand 2024
Source: Matt Jelonek / Getty

5 Songs With “Met Gala” in the Title

The Met Gala isn’t just inspiring viral fashion moments anymore. It is inspiring full songs.
In hip hop, “Met Gala” has become a symbol of status, luxury, and elite access.

Multiple artists have turned it into a song title to represent their level up moment and lifestyle.

RELATED: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

RELATED: 20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

RELATED: The Best Dressed Male Athletes At The Met Gala Over The Years

Here are five songs that literally have “Met Gala” in the title.

1. “Met Gala” by Gunna featuring Offset (2020)

This is the definitive Met Gala rap anthem.

Released on WUNNA, Gunna blends high fashion, designer brands, and confidence into one of his signature records. The title alone sets the tone. He is moving like he belongs at fashion’s most exclusive event.

2. “Met Gala” by Gucci Mane featuring Offset (2017)

Before it became a trend, Gucci Mane was already using the Met Gala as a flex.

This track captures that early blend of trap and luxury lifestyle, helping solidify the Met Gala as a cultural reference point in rap.

3. “Met Gala” by 24hrs featuring PnB Rock (2018)

This one brings a melodic and vibey approach to the concept.

24hrs and PnB Rock lean more into lifestyle and relationships, but the title still signals exclusivity and high end energy.

4. “Met Gala” by Luh Tyler (2024)

The new generation is keeping the trend alive.

Luh Tyler brings a younger and more playful tone, showing how the Met Gala reference continues to evolve with new artists.

5. “Met Gala” by Dave East featuring Key Glock (2025)

This version leans more gritty and street focused while still tying success back to elite spaces.

For Dave East and Key Glock, the Met Gala becomes less about fashion and more about what it represents. It is about making it to the top.


At this point, the Met Gala is more than just a red carpet. It is a cultural milestone.

When artists name a song after it, they are not just talking about fashion. They are talking about access, influence, and reaching a level where music, style, and status all collide.

And based on how often it keeps popping up, do not expect the Met Gala to leave rap anytime soon.

RELATED: Iconic Black Met Gala Moments Through the Years

RELATED: 20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

RELATED: The Best Dressed Male Athletes At The Met Gala Over The Years

5 Songs With “Met Gala” in the Title was originally published on hot1009.com

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