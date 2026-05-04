Listen Live
Close
Local

Are They Cutting the Cookout from the Park?

Published on May 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

multiracial happy friends dining and having fun toast and drinking with red wine on picnic table in party outdoors park countryside
Source: Giuseppe Elio Cammarata / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation announced it will implement a mandatory burn ban across all parks and greenways as dry conditions increase fire risk throughout the region.

Officials said the ban prohibits open flames, including campfires, fire pits and the use of charcoal grills in designated park areas. The move comes as below-average rainfall and rising temperatures have left vegetation unusually dry, creating conditions that could allow fires to spread quickly.

Park and Recreation leaders said the decision is a precaution aimed at protecting both visitors and natural resources. Rangers and staff will be monitoring compliance, and visitors are encouraged to report any violations.

The burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and officials determine it is safe to lift restrictions.

Residents are still encouraged to enjoy outdoor spaces but are asked to take extra precautions, including properly disposing of cigarettes and avoiding any activity that could spark a fire.

County officials emphasized that even small flames can become dangerous under current conditions, urging the public to cooperate as part of a broader effort to prevent wildfires and protect Mecklenburg County’s parks.

Are They Cutting the Cookout from the Park? was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Aziz Ansari Clowns Unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel In 'SNL' Cold Open Sketch

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2021

Will Future Be On Drake's 'ICEMAN' Album?

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Rapper Pras Michel Goes On Trial For Conspiracy Charges In Washington, D.C.

Fugees' Pras Michael Begins 14 Year Prison Bid For Money Laundering & Fraud Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
Scott Jennings Mad on CNN

Social Media Drags Scott Jennings Over On-Air Profane Threat

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
A golden laurel wreath with a golden crown isolated on a black background.
DFW  |  Shani Scott

South Dallas Women’s Club Honors Trailblazers, Awards $75K in Scholarships at 62nd Luncheon in Dallas

Comment
Celebrity News  |  Shani Scott

Dr. Bryant Receives Doctoral Degree & Stops By Radio One

Comment
iOne Local Sales| The Pussycat Dolls- kbfb | 2026-04-02
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Win Tickets To See The Pussycat Dolls!

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close