South Dallas Women’s Club Honors Trailblazers, Awards $75K in Scholarships at 62nd Luncheon in Dallas

The South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. continues to make a powerful impact across generations, celebrating over seven decades of service at the 62nd V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon. Held at the elegant Hilton Anatole Hotel, this year’s theme, “Carrying Forward a Legacy of Strength, Courage and Dignity,” reflected the organization’s unwavering commitment to uplifting the community since 1954.

Under the leadership of President Cara Bradshaw and Chairperson Patricia Carroll, the luncheon brought together changemakers, leaders, and families for a celebration rooted in purpose. Invited by Stae Hall, the experience held special meaning for attendees like myself, having once been a scholarship recipient of the organization during high school. Through their programs, I gained invaluable life skills—from building a resume to mastering professional etiquette—tools that continue to shape my career today.

This year alone, the organization awarded an impressive $75,000 in scholarships to outstanding students including Jason Warren II, Imani Sims, Jada Wilson, Ava Bolden, Halili Moncriffe, Jermaine Speights, Madeline McShann, McKenna Mattie McShann, Kyle Kirby, and Nevaeh Parker—investing directly into the next generation of leaders.

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The luncheon featured keynote remarks from Colin Allred and was gracefully hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Deseri Kelley. Honorees represented excellence across multiple fields, including Demetria L. McCain, recipient of the Sojourner Truth Award, recognized for her courageous advocacy and commitment to justice.

Trailblazer Awards were presented to Rev. Crystal Bates, Shay Gipson, Gaibrevan Jones, Dr. Madeline Anderson-Thomas, Claude Mathis, and Clifton Jason Todd. Additional honors included Woman of the Year Rev. Dr. Danielle Ayers, Man of the Year Dr. Terry Flowers, Humanitarian Award recipient Pastor Chris Simmons, Ombudsman Award recipient Taylor Toynes, Businesswoman Award recipient Yvette R. Williams, and Professional Woman Award recipient Jocelyn Medlock-Price.

The most heartfelt moment came as the Icon Award was presented to Kathryn Lacy Mitchell, a remarkable 104-year-old educator whose legacy spans 35 years with Dallas ISD. A graduate of Texas College and Texas Southern University, she played a vital role in school desegregation efforts and remains an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc..

To witness her presence—and to be surrounded by so many phenomenal women—was truly inspiring. If you missed this year’s luncheon, make plans now. This is more than an event—it’s a legacy in motion.