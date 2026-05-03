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QUICK VIEW FROM THE “ONE FAMILY EXPO”

This Weekend The Community Came out And Showed Out At The One Familuy Expo

Published on May 3, 2026
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Local - 2026 ONE Family Expo - Speakers - Majic - Full Width Post
Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

97.9 THE BEAT AND MAGIC 94.5 / Urban One continues to show its commitment to our community through events like our “One Family Expo,” a powerful gathering designed to connect people with real resources that can change lives. More than just an event, the expo serves as a bridge between the community and essential services, offering access to health screenings, job opportunities, financial literacy tools, and educational support—all in one place.

Held in Dallas this past weekend at Gillies, the One Family Expo creates an environment where families can learn, grow, and get direct help from trusted organizations. From free check-ups and wellness information to career guidance and youth programs, the focus is on uplifting every generation.

What makes the One Family Expo so important is its accessibility. Many of the services offered at the event are completely free, removing barriers that often prevent people from getting the help they need. In communities where access to healthcare, employment resources, and financial education can be limited, this kind of outreach makes a real difference.

Urban One understands that building stronger communities starts with providing opportunities and support. By bringing together local leaders, businesses, and service providers, the expo becomes more than just a one-day event—it becomes a catalyst for long-term impact.

The One Family Expo reflects Urban One’s larger mission: to inform, empower, and uplift. And we want to thank everyone who came out this weekend and took advantage of the One Family Expo!! Here is a quick look inside if you missed it. Cant wait until next year!!!

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