Source: WWE / Getty

It is now the Monday after WrestleMania weekend and while the Sunday night card did what it could to make the weekend festivities salvageable, Saturday (April 18) night’s matches left wrestling fans collectively groaning as the women’s title matches were just minutes long and the main event was meh.

Still, Saturday night’s card did have one or two highlight worthy moments, and funny enough, the best one came from non-wrestler/streaming megastar, IShowSpeed, who showed he could actually hold his own in the squared ring. Teaming up with Austin Theory and Logan Paul to take on LA Knight, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, Speed’s team ended up taking the L (duh), but what ensued after the match had social media on fire.

After unintentionally costing his team the match and letting LA Knight hit Austin Theory with his BFT finisher and taking home the dub, Logan Paul approached Speed outside of the ring and got into an altercation with the popular YouTuber and attempted to put him through an announce table. Luckily for Speed, the Uso brothers stepped in and helped Speed get back on his game, with the crowd rallying behind him. Speed climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit Logan Paul with a frog splash through the very announce table Paul attempted to put Speed through.

IShowSpeed created his timeless WrestleMania moment, and social media loved every second of it.

While we don’t know whether or not this will lead to Speed having a career in the WWE a la Logan Paul, he’ll at least forever be known as one of the few bright spots of WrestleMania 42’s lackluster Saturday night card. That’s not good for the company. Just sayin’.

Check out IShowSpeed fly high in the clips below, and let us know your thoughts about WrestleMania 42 in the comments section below.

IShowSpeed Steals Spotlight At WrestleMania 42, Puts Logan Paul Through A Table was originally published on hiphopwired.com