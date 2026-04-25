Six Little Known Facts About Michael Jackson According to the Biopic

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty We thought we knew everything about Michael Jackson, the music, the movies, the fanfare he was an integral part of American culture, and you couldn’t help but know something about him, even if you didn’t listen to his music. But his new biopic is proving that there’s still more to his story, more than the biggest fans knew. Pulling back the curtain on one of the most influential artists of all time, the film reveals layers of his life that debunk long-held narratives, shedding light on the genius, the pressure he was under, and the life behind the icon. Here are a few little-known Michael Jackson facts that the Michael biopic uncovers that may even surprise the biggest, most devoted fans. RELATED STORY: Where Is Michael Jackson’s Monkey, Bubbles? RELATED STORY: ‘Michael’ Review: A Perfect Puzzle With Major Missing Pieces DISCLAIMER: The following contains spoilers from the Michael biopic film.

Michael Lied About His Age After being discovered by a Motown executive, Michael was taken under his wing by Barry Gordy. Gordy showed Michael the ropes, telling him about the music business, even showing Michael how to use an audio board in a recording studio. Michael didn’t have a very good relationship with his father, and it was evident that Gordy was somewhat of a father figure to Michael during his Motown days, and listened to his every word. Even down to when Gordy told Michael to lie to the press about his age. In the movie, Gordy was depicted coaching Michael for talking to the press down to every detail. He told Michael that it would be more appealing if when he was asked his age, to tell them he was younger. In the movie, Michael is shown with his brothers at a press conference, and a reporter asks his age, and instead of saying he was ten years old, he replies eight. His brothers’ shocked look at each other, knowing it was all a lie.

Michael Jackson Lived With His Parents Well Into Adulthood Love Movies? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Even though Michael had money and access to practically anything he wanted, he lived with his family in their California home located in Encino. Despite being a successful solo artist he remained there well into his adulthood. This is where he started his collection of exotic animals like Larry the Lama and Bubbles the Chimpanzee.

Michael Jackson Fired His Dad Via Fax Joseph Jackson known as Joe was the curator and manager of the Jackson 5 and when Michael wanted to branch off and do his solo career Joe gave his blessing but as long as he worked overnights. But when Michael’s solo career blew up and he knew he had to take full control of his destiny. He hired a new lawyer and then a new manager John Branca. And Michael’s first assignment for Branca was firing Joe Jackson as his manager. So Branca faxed Joe letting him know he was fired. The funny part, Michael was still living with his family at the time he fired his father.

RELATED STORY: The Nephew Who Became the King: The Jaafar Jackson Story Michael Had Extensive Long Term Damage After the Pepsi Accident ** Warning Graphic Video** In 1984 Michael Jackson suffered third-degree burns to his head and scalp while filming a Pepsi commercial. He sustained permainent damage that required surgeries, a lifetime of pain, resulting perminant hair loss. Michael wore wigs and hairpieces to cover up his damaged scalp and maintain his image.

Beat It Was Inspired by Gang Members Michael Jackson made a bold move inviting around eighty memebers of The Crips and Bloods to be in his “Beat it” music video. This gesture was somewhat of a peace offering between the two gangs as they came together in untiy at the request of the King of Pop. The LAPD were on set to make sure that nothing violent happened and nothing did. The only thing that came of this was an iconic music video that might be one of the greatest videos of all time. RELATED STORY: Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?