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Armed robbers steal more than $1M from Brinks armored truck

Published on April 22, 2026
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An investigation is underway after two armed men robbed a Brinks armored truck in Northeast Philadelphia, making off with over $1 million. The robbery occurred on Tuesday morning, April 21, around 9:45 a.m. on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

According to police, the suspects, armed with assault rifles, ambushed the truck. Surveillance footage shows the truck parked near businesses, with one individual crossing the street toward a check-cashing store before the robbery unfolded. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspected getaway vehicle was later found under Interstate 95 near Fairmount Avenue and Hancock Street. Authorities have not yet made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-666-3153 or submit an anonymous tip via the Philadelphia police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Armed robbers steal more than $1M from Brinks armored truck was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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