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Mitchell & Ness X Mac Miller X Pittsburgh Steelers Capsule

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

The drop from Mitchell & Ness comes as this year's NFL draft is in Pittsburgh, which is the late Mac Miller's hometown.

Published on April 20, 2026
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Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell & Ness dropped a new collection celebrating a native son of Pittsburgh and the city’s NFL team, just in time for this year’s NFL Draft. The collection not only honors the Pittsburgh Steelers but also hometown star Mac Miller.

From what we saw on Instagram, the Mac Miller x Mitchell & Ness x Steelers collection consists of jerseys, t-shirts, and baseball caps. A quick search on the Mitchell & Ness website didn’t turn up any of the collection, but perhaps that’ll be updated in the coming days.

An Instagram post shared over the weekend unveiled the collaboration, along with footage of the late Miller in the studio and shots honoring the Steel City’s legacy. We’ll share a portion of the text from the post below.

From IG:

This collection is a tribute to Mac Miller. To the Most Dope spirit that still echoes through Allegheny County. From free shows at the Shadow Lounge to the world’s biggest stages, Mac represented the 412. He was the kid from Point Breeze who turned his dreams into a global movement, making a whole generation feel they could conquer the world without ever forgetting where they came from.

Featuring a capsule of limited edition jerseys, headwear and apparel, we are bringing the Pittsburgh state of mind back to the global stage.

In the carousels posted below, the Mac Miller x Mitchell & Ness x Steelers capsule collection can be seen in part. To purchase, visit Mitchell & Ness, Steelers Pro Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and select Pittsburgh retailers.

Photo: Getty

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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