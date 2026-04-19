Taurus season emphasizes stability, money, and self-worth over fast-paced Aries energy.

Resist rushing and instead stay grounded, trust your progress, and protect your peace.

Unexpected financial opportunities may arise, but quality over quantity is key for creatives.

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Astrology Forecast | April 19 – April 26, 2026

This week we’re tapping into the cosmic frequency this week and breaking down the astrological forecast from April 19 through April 26. Whether you’re grinding in the corporate office, making boss moves as an entrepreneur, or just trying to stay aligned, the universe is definitely speaking—so let’s get into it.

Cosmic Overview 🌌

We’re stepping into Taurus season, bringing a shift from fast-paced, fiery energy into something more grounded and intentional. Taurus is all about stability, money, self-worth, and enjoying the fruits of your labor. After the rush of Aries season, this is your moment to slow down, build something real, and focus on what truly holds value in your life.

Expect a stronger desire to handle your business, protect your peace, and invest in things that actually last. This is not the week for reckless moves—it’s about strategy, patience, and long-term vision.

Love Wellness? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Energy Check ⚡

Midweek, there may be moments where you feel tension between wanting to move quickly and needing to slow down. Don’t fight it. The universe is reminding you that everything doesn’t have to happen overnight. Stay grounded, trust your process, and don’t let outside pressure rush your timing.

By the weekend, the energy smooths out, making it a perfect time to connect with your people, enjoy good music, and celebrate how far you’ve come.

For the Business Minded 💼

If you’ve been working toward something—this is your sign to stay consistent. You may not see instant results, but progress is building behind the scenes. Financial opportunities could pop up, especially in unexpected ways, so stay open and ready.

For the Creatives 🎤

This is a powerful week to refine your craft. Instead of rushing to drop something new, take time to perfect your sound, your message, and your vision. Quality over quantity is the move right now.

For the Heart ❤️

Relationships are under a spotlight this week. Whether it’s love, friendships, or business partnerships, you’re being asked to evaluate what feels stable and what doesn’t. Real connections will feel solid—anything shaky might start to show cracks.

Affirmation of the Week ✨

I am open to unlimited abundance. I receive in expected and unexpected ways.

Say it. Mean it. Move like it’s already yours.

Final Thoughts 🎶

This week is about building, not rushing. Stay grounded, protect your energy, and trust that what’s meant for you is already in motion. Keep your head up, your vision clear, and your circle solid.

Tap in next week for more cosmic insight—with your favorite DFW hip hop station. 979 The Beat 💙