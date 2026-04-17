Dallas World Cup 2026: The Local Survival Guide

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Dallas is stepping into global spotlight status as the 2026 FIFA World Cup transforms North Texas into one of the busiest sports destinations on Earth.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host a tournament-high nine matches, including group stage games beginning June 14, 2026, and a semifinal on July 14, 2026. That includes group play, knockout rounds, and some of the most high-stakes matches of the entire tournament.

Officials expect 3.8 to 4 million visitors to travel through the region during the event, with roughly 100,000 people per day moving across Dallas-Fort Worth. From stadium crowds to downtown watch parties, the entire region will feel the impact.

Source: Geoff Stellfox – FIFA / Getty

Despite early rumors, tailgating will be allowed outside AT&T Stadium, keeping the pregame culture alive for fans.

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Beyond the matches, Fan Fest at Fair Park is expected to draw over 1.5 million attendees, offering free viewing, entertainment, and cultural events throughout the tournament.

For locals, the World Cup also brings opportunity. Airbnb-style rentals, transportation services, pop-up food vendors, merchandise, and guided experiences are all expected to surge in demand. Businesses across Dallas and Arlington are preparing for increased traffic, higher spending, and international tourism on a massive scale.

Source: Geoff Stellfox – FIFA / Getty

Restaurants and shops may adjust pricing or offer special menus, while entrepreneurs can tap into vendor programs, hosting, and service-based opportunities tied to the tournament.

The World Cup isn’t just coming to Dallas—it’s about to reshape how the city moves, spends, and celebrates.

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