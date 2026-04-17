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Singer D4vd Arrested After Teen Found Dead in Tesla Trunk

Published on April 16, 2026
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  • Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body was found in D4vd’s abandoned Tesla in Hollywood.
  • D4vd, 21, is being held without bail as evidence mounts against him.
  • The singer canceled his tour and album promotions amid the investigation.
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Los Angeles police have arrested singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, in connection with the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The teenager’s decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of Burke’s Tesla, which had been abandoned and later impounded in Hollywood.

As reported by ABC News, the arrest follows months of investigation after the grim discovery on September 8, 2024. Officers were initially called to the impound lot due to a foul odor emanating from the vehicle. Upon inspection, they found the remains of Rivas Hernandez, who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore earlier that year.

Authorities revealed that the body was in a state of advanced decomposition, and evidence suggests the teenager had been deceased for several weeks before being found. Law enforcement sources also indicated that the condition of the remains pointed to possible dismemberment, raising suspicions of additional involvement in the crime.

D4vd, 21, rose to fame with his viral hit “Romantic Homicide” and has a significant following on TikTok. At the time of the discovery, he was on his “Withered World Tour,” which he subsequently canceled as the investigation unfolded. Promotional activities for his debut album were also put on hold.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Burke is being held without bail. The case is set to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further action. While Burke’s legal team has not issued a statement, sources close to the investigation suggest that substantial evidence led to his arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Singer D4vd Arrested After Teen Found Dead in Tesla Trunk was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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