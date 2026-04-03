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Earthx2026: Big Energy, Real Talk, Green Moves

Earthx2026: Big Energy, Real Talk, and Green Moves for the Culture

EarthX CEO breaks down Texas energy, DFW pollution, and everyday green habits ahead of Earthx2026 in Dallas.

Published on April 3, 2026
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EarthX Global Gala 2019
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Dallas is about to be the center of a global conversation on energy, climate, and the future—and it’s not just for policymakers.

EarthX CEO Peter Simek is bringing that conversation straight to the city with Earthx2026, happening April 20–22 right here in Dallas. Think of it as a three-day mix of science, business, culture, and real-world solutions all colliding in one place.

And Texas? We’re not just in the conversation—we’re leading parts of it. From energy innovation to talks around nuclear power, grid reliability, and rising demand from AI and tech, the state is being looked at as a blueprint for what’s next. But the big question on the table is simple: how do we grow without leaving people or communities behind?

Because while the future sounds high-tech, the reality on the ground in DFW is very real. The Dallas–Fort Worth area continues to battle serious air quality issues, with ozone levels ranking among the worst in the country. And in neighborhoods like West Dallas and Joppa, environmental justice isn’t an abstract term—it’s daily life. These communities have long dealt with pollution, industrial sites too close to homes, and health impacts that can’t be ignored.

That’s where the conversation is shifting. It’s no longer just about “going green”—it’s about fairness, access, and who actually gets protected when progress happens.

In our interview, Simek broke down how EarthX is trying to connect those dots—bringing global leaders into the same room with local communities so solutions aren’t just talked about, but felt.

And in true radio fashion, things didn’t stay serious the whole time. He jumped into a quick “Trash It or Transform It” game, breaking down what everyday items we should recycle, reuse, or rethink. He also dropped simple green tips—real-life stuff people can actually do without changing their whole lifestyle.

At the end of the day, Earthx2026 isn’t just about the future of energy. It’s about how that future shows up in DFW streets, DFW homes, and DFW communities.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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