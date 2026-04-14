B-Side Bangers: Da Brat
When it comes to the conversation surrounding women in hip-hop, you must give props to the pioneering emcee known lovingly to rap fans as Da Brat.
While her moniker may bring to mind naiveness, there is nothing immature when it comes to her lyricism. Da Brat’s effortless flow, expert use of metaphors and quick-witted cadence truly set her apart from contemporaries of the era and successors who came after. It doesn’t hurt that she also found a successful second act in broadcast journalism right here in the REACH Media family with daily duties over at The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.
As she makes a milestone lap around the sun today (April 14), it was only right to ring it in with the sound of her best deep cuts.
Happy Birthday, Da Brat tat-tat!
RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Mariah Carey
From being the first femcee to achieve a Platinum-selling album with her 1994 debut LP, Funkdafied, to being a fixture on most of the hit remixes released by So So Def in the ’90s and early 2000s, Da Brat had a memorable run during her time in the game. Together with frequent collaborator Jermaine Dupri, G-funk was introduced to the perspective of a female who had no problems holding her own alongside the fellas. Still, she always found time to pair up for a collaborative hit with her sisters in rhyme and R&B alike — not too many rappers, male or female, can boast having Mariah Carey on speed dial.
We looked back at Da Brat’s handful of studio albums, guest features, soundtrack appearances and of course the street singles to put together a list of deep cuts that revisit a different era of female rap. It was a time when lyricism took the wheel over looks, and you’ll notice a stark difference in not only the subject matter but the way she demands respect on wax altogether.
Keep Scrolling for a birthday “B-Side Bangers” special as we revisit some of the best deep cuts by Da Brat:
1. “Da Bomb” (with Kiss Kross) [1994]
Album: Da Bomb (by Kriss Kross)
2. “May da Funk Be wit ‘Cha” (featuring LaTocha Scott of Xscape) [1994]
Album: Funkdafied
3. “Da B Side” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Jermaine Dupri) [1995]
Album: Bad Boys: Music from the Motion Picture (by Various Artists)
4. “Just A Little Bit More” (1996)
Album: Anuthatantrum
5. “Young, Rich and Dangerous” (with Kriss Kross & Big Rube) [1996]
Album: Young, Rich & Dangerous (by Kriss Kross)
6. “Don’t Hate on Me” (with Jermaine Dupri and Krayzie Bone) [1998]
Album: Life in 1472: The Original Soundtrack (by Jermaine Dupri)
7. “Secret Love (So So Def Remix)” [with Kelly Price & Jermaine Dupri] (1998)
Album: Soul Of A Woman
8. “U Don’t Know Me (Like U Used To) [Darkchild Remix]” (with Brandy & Shaunta) (1999)
Album: U Don’t Know Me (Like U Used To): The Remix EP (by Brandy)
9. “Stickin’ Chickens” (with Missy Elliott & Aaliyah) [1999]
Album: Da Real World (by Missy Elliott)
10. “One Day” (with Lords Of The Underground) (1999)
Album: Resurrection (by Lords Of The Underground)
11. “Road Dawgs” (with DJ Clue, Jay-Z, Amil & Eve) [2000]
Album: Backstage: Music Inspired by the Film (by Various Artists)
12. “We Ready” (featuring Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon) [2000]
Album: Unrestricted
13. “In My Life” (with Millie Jackson) [2001]
Album: Not For Church Folk! (by Millie Jackson)
14. “Gangsta Bitches” (with Eve and Trina) [2001]
Album: Scorpion (by Eve)
15. “Survivor (Extended Remix)” [with Destiny’s Child] (2002)
Album: This Is The Remix (by Destiny’s Child)
16. “Naive” (with Solange and Beyoncé) [2002]
Album: Solo Star (by Solange)
17. “Gotta Thing for You” (featuring Mariah Carey) [2003]
Album: Limelite, Luv & Niteclubz
18. “Miss P” (with Cherish) [2003]
Album: The Moment (shelved debut album by Cherish)
19. “4real4real” (with Mariah Carey) [2008]
Album: E=MC² (by Mariah Carey)
20. “F U Pay Me” (with Jermaine Dupri & The-Dream) [2016]
Album: The Return
B-Side Bangers: Da Brat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com