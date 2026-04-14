Listen Live
Close
DFW

THIS SONG “BEND” KEEPS COMING BACK AND ITS GETTING STRONGER

Social Media Got "Murder Bend" At The Top Of The Tik Tok Charts Again!

Published on April 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo

Something special is bubbling out of Fort Worth, Texas—and this time, it’s not just a local vibe… it’s a full-blown movement.

The track “Murder Bend” by Johnnie Damn D is once again catching fire, but this wave feels different. What started as a gritty, street-certified anthem has now evolved into a viral phenomenon, thanks to the power of social media and the culture pushing it forward.

For years, “Murder Bend” lived in rotation in the streets—something you heard in cars, at functions, and deep in the city’s core. It never really disappeared… it just laid low, waiting for the right moment to resurface. And now? That moment has arrived, AGAIN!!

WE PLAYED IT ON THE BEAT TOO AND THE AIRWAVES AS CRAZY!!!!!!! FT WORTH WAS BACK REPPIN ON THE BEAT!!!!!!

Across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, users are bringing the song back to life with dance challenges, throwback clips, and raw street footage that captures the energy of Fort Worth. The signature bounce and hypnotic flow of the record make it perfect for viral trends, and the people are running with it.

What’s even more impressive is that “Murder Bend” isn’t just trending—it’s climbing back to the top of the “hood charts,” proving its staying power and authenticity. This isn’t industry-manufactured hype… this is organic, straight from the culture.

In a time where songs come and go overnight, Murder Bend is showing what it means to live, fade, and then explode again. It’s a reminder that real music doesn’t expire—it just waits for the world to catch up.

Right now, all eyes are on Fort Worth. And if this momentum keeps building, “Murder Bend” might not just be a regional classic anymore…

…it could be the next national takeover. AGAIN…..

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

FBI File Reveals Truth of Melania Trump-Epstein Connection

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit Good Day New York - December 30, 2025

Remy Ma Hits At Papoose & Clareesa Shields On "W.Y.F.L." Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Ida B. Wells

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Posts Inaccurate Ida B. Wells Photo

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

Pregnant Latto Shows Out At Mariah The Scientist’s Atlanta Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Cardi B And Baby Daddy Spotted Leaving Tour After Party

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Music  |  JuugMasterJay

Gucci Mane’s “Crash Dummy” Ain’t Just a Diss… It’s a Line in the Sand

Comment
Hollywood Zay
Music  |  Hollywood Zay

Check Out What Hollywood Zay Has This Week On The Trending 10 at 10 Mix

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close