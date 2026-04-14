You, Me & Cutesy Whimsy! Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Spark Heart-Eye Hysteria Over Super Cute Canoodleship In Dreamy Rom-Com, ‘You, Me & Tuscany’

Source: Universal Pictures

Social media is swooning over the dreamy You, Me & Tuscany, which serves the perfect blend of sweetness and spice with all of the cheesy whimsy of a good rom-com.

The buzzy film opened to a solid $8 million at the box office, marking a promising start for the film which could mirror the 2023 hit rom-com, Anyone But You, which debuted with only $6 million before exploding to $220 million worldwide.

With strong word of mouth, the film (which cost $18 million to make) continues to dominate social media discussions, especially after writer/director Nina Lee revealed that she’s rooting for the film’s box office success in hopes that it will push studios to greenlight other Black rom-coms, including her own project.

“1. Met with a studio about my already shot romcom and they won’t buy it until they see how You, Me & Tuscany does,” she revealed in a viral tweet on March 25. “2. Met with an exec about a romance script I have, they won’t buy it until they see how You, Me & Tuscany does.”

In a interview with Complex that made its rounds around social media, Bailey was asked about Black films being held to unfair standards in Hollywood and voiced her support for Lee and other Black creators dealing with outdated standards.

“I feel like it almost isn’t fair for us to have to [hear], you know, ‘Oh, well, we’re gonna watch how this one does. And then we’ll green light you.’ Like, it shouldn’t be like that at all,” she said. “…I think that nothing can stop us, nothing can stop that girl, Nina. Like, her movie is gonna do great, and it’s gonna get greenlit because people want to see our stories on screen.”

In You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey stars as Anna—a 20-something house sitter trying to figure life out after a string of bad decisions which lead to a chance encounter with a handsome Italian man named Matteo who happens to have a villa sitting empty in Tuscany.

In true rom-com fashion, he inspires her to jet off for Italy where she crashes at his villa, unexpectedly gets discovered by his mother, Gabriella (Italian film icon Isabella Ferrari), and allows her to believe that she is Matteo’s fiancée. Uh oh!

Naturally, that one little lie grows into a big issue when Matteo’s adopted brother, Michael (Regé-Jean Page), shows up and connects with Anna who, as you probably can guess, discovers that the heat between them may ignite a romantic fire in Tuscany.

Check out the trailer below:

Were you seated for You, Me & Tuscany? Did you enjoy it? Do you plan on seeing it again? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over You, Me & Tuscany on the flip.