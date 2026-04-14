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Doc Rivers Is Leaving Milwaukee

Longtime head coach Doc Rivers decides to part ways with the Milwaukee team.

Published on April 13, 2026
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Doc Rivers is out in Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Bucks are back at square one. After a rough season that ended with the team missing the playoffs, Doc is stepping away after a short run that never really clicked. Fans expected title runs, but instead got frustration, injuries, and a lot of questions.

When Doc first came in, many thought his veteran experience would help push Milwaukee back to the top. But even with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, the Bucks couldn’t find that championship chemistry. Too many ups and downs, too many bad losses, and not enough answers when it mattered most.

Now Milwaukee has to figure things out fast. The pressure is on to find the right coach, rebuild the vibe, and keep Giannis happy. One thing is clear — in the NBA, if you don’t win big, changes come quick.

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