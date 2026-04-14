Russell Simmons Takes Credit For Making Kimora Lee Famous

Russell Simmons got social media talking after saying he played a major role in making Kimora Lee Simmons famous. His comments came after Kimora opened up about the Baby Phat deal, where she said she only saw around $20 million from a sale reportedly worth much more.

Russell said he gave Kimora the platform, helped market her image, and put her in position to shine. He also admitted she stepped up and did her thing, helping turn Baby Phat into one of the hottest fashion brands of the 2000s.

The internet had mixed reactions. Some people said Russell helped open doors, while others argued Kimora was already a star and built her own lane through modeling, business moves, and turning Baby Phat into a culture staple.

Either way, the comments brought old history back to the spotlight and got folks debating who really deserves credit when power couples split and success stories get retold.

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now