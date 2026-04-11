WHERE DO YOU WANT TO SEE THE MAVERICKS POST UP IN THE CITY FOR THEIR NEW HOME?

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

The future of the Dallas Mavericks may be headed toward a major turning point, as talks and speculation continue to swirl about the team potentially leaving the American Airlines Center—a venue they’ve called home since 2001—in search of a brand-new, state-of-the-art arena in Dallas.

The Mavericks are one of the most iconic franchises in the DFW area, with a rich history that includes the unforgettable 2011 NBA Championship led by Dirk Nowitzki. For decades, fans across “DFDub” have packed the AAC in Victory Park, creating one of the most electric atmospheres in the league. But as the city grows and the sports and entertainment landscape evolves, ownership—led by Mark Cuban (former majority owner) and the Adelson family—has begun exploring what the next chapter could look like.

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So where could a new arena land? While nothing has been officially confirmed, several areas have been floated in conversations. Downtown Dallas remains a strong possibility, especially locations that could anchor a larger entertainment district—potentially including hotels, restaurants, and even casino gaming if legislation ever allows it in Texas. Some reports have also hinted at land near the Trinity River or redevelopment zones that could transform underutilized areas into a major destination.

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The idea isn’t just about basketball—it’s about creating a next-level experience. A new arena could mean cutting-edge technology, bigger venues for concerts, and a full entertainment complex that keeps fans engaged year-round. For a city like Dallas, which continues to boom in population and culture, it could be a game-changer.

Still, leaving the AAC wouldn’t be easy. The building has been home to countless memories—from playoff runs to legendary performances—and sits in a prime location that fans love. Any move would have to match or exceed that convenience and energy.

One thing is certain: wherever the Mavericks go, the fans will follow. Because in DFW, the Mavs aren’t just a team—they’re part of the culture, the history, and the heartbeat of the city.

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