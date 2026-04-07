Offset Shooting Sparks Rumors & Drama

Source: Julius Frazer / GQ / Julius Frazer / GQ

It’s been a dramatic few days for hip-hop star Offset—and let’s just say, the story is still unfolding.

Offset is currently recovering after being shot Monday evening outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. The incident happened near the valet area, and thankfully, officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Photos quickly made their way online showing the rapper in a wheelchair outside the hospital—hospital gown, wristbands, wires and all—just days after the incident. It’s a raw look that had fans both concerned and relieved to see he’s still pushing through.

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Now for those who may not keep up with today’s hip-hop scene, Offset is one-third of the group Migos and also known as the husband of rap superstar Cardi B. So yes, this is a high-profile situation.

But here’s where things get a little… complicated.

Another rapper, Lil Tjay, started trending after rumors suggested he may have been involved. His legal team quickly shut that down, saying he had nothing to do with the shooting. Police did confirm he was arrested at the scene—but only for a separate disturbance, not the shooting itself.

And if that wasn’t enough, social media has been buzzing with talk of old money disputes tied to Offset—stories about unpaid loans and casino bets have resurfaced, with a few names speaking out. Now, none of that has been confirmed as connected to the shooting, but you know how the internet works… once folks start talking, they really start talking.

Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating and haven’t released details about who’s responsible or what led up to the shooting.

For now, Offset is said to be stable and recovering—and fans across generations are hoping this situation cools down before it escalates any further.

Because one thing about it… when money, rumors, and egos get mixed together, it can turn messy real quick.

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Offset Shooting Sparks Rumors & Drama was originally published on majic945.com