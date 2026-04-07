Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Offset Shooting Sparks Rumors & Drama

Offset Shooting Sparks Rumors & Drama

Offset seen in hospital after Florida shooting as fans and hip-hop community react to the shocking incident.

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Offset x GQ
Source: Julius Frazer / GQ / Julius Frazer / GQ

It’s been a dramatic few days for hip-hop star Offset—and let’s just say, the story is still unfolding.

Offset is currently recovering after being shot Monday evening outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. The incident happened near the valet area, and thankfully, officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Photos quickly made their way online showing the rapper in a wheelchair outside the hospital—hospital gown, wristbands, wires and all—just days after the incident. It’s a raw look that had fans both concerned and relieved to see he’s still pushing through.

Now for those who may not keep up with today’s hip-hop scene, Offset is one-third of the group Migos and also known as the husband of rap superstar Cardi B. So yes, this is a high-profile situation.

But here’s where things get a little… complicated.

Another rapper, Lil Tjay, started trending after rumors suggested he may have been involved. His legal team quickly shut that down, saying he had nothing to do with the shooting. Police did confirm he was arrested at the scene—but only for a separate disturbance, not the shooting itself.

And if that wasn’t enough, social media has been buzzing with talk of old money disputes tied to Offset—stories about unpaid loans and casino bets have resurfaced, with a few names speaking out. Now, none of that has been confirmed as connected to the shooting, but you know how the internet works… once folks start talking, they really start talking.

Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating and haven’t released details about who’s responsible or what led up to the shooting.

For now, Offset is said to be stable and recovering—and fans across generations are hoping this situation cools down before it escalates any further.

Because one thing about it… when money, rumors, and egos get mixed together, it can turn messy real quick.

Tune into Veda Loca Weekdays 12 PM – 3PM | Follow @vedaloca 

Offset Shooting Sparks Rumors & Drama was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-RAP-RUNDMC

NYC Judge Orders Release Of Man Convicted In Jam Master Jay Murder Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired

David Schwimmer Thanks Companies Pulling Out of Wireless Festival In Protest of Kanye West

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Gavel and balance scale on a desk with a calendar in a courtroom setting during a legal consultation concept
Entertainment  |  Hollywood Zay

UPDATE: POOH SHEISTY DENIED BAIL

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Dallas ISD
Events  |  cshannon

Join us at the Dallas ISD More Choice Expo

Comment
39 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close