Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Aubrey O’Day is standing on business after facing criticism online for attending a Kanye West concert.

The former Danity Kane singer caught backlash after she was spotted at Ye’s show in Los Angeles. Much of the criticism stems from sexual allegations made against West last year by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

People online questioned her decision to attend, as O’Day has spoken previously about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Diddy.

In response, she explained that enjoying someone’s music does not mean she agrees with or supports every action the artist has taken outside of their art.

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“I can hold two truths at once. I’ve been vocal about abuse because I’ve lived it, and I don’t excuse it, ever. That hasn’t changed. But I also believe engaging with someone’s art means I co-sign every opinion or action they’ve ever had. If that were the rule, most of this industry-and honestly most of the world-would be off limits.”

The singer made it clear she does not support abuse or any sort of harm done.

“What I don’t support is harm, exploitation, or violence. And I’ve been consistent about that. You can disagree with where I draw my line, but calling it hypocrisy ignores the nuance. It’s black and white, and pretending it id doesn’t actually protect anyone. If supporting art required endorsing every belief of the artist, none of us would have careers, or playlists.”

Despite the criticism, Aubrey O’Day appears unfazed by the backlash and stands firm on her perspective separating the art from the artist.

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com