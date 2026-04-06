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Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

Jake Paul is one of many media figures who took issue with Druski's recent skit depicting white conservative-leaning women.

Published on April 6, 2026
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Jake Paul, allegedly a boxer, is looking to move into the world of comedic skits that Druski currently dominates. In response to Druski’s recent drop mocking conservative-leaning white women, Jake Paul says that he’s hoping to respond to the comedian’s video with one of his own.

Jake Paul recently appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend program, discussing a variety of topics. Early on in the chat, Von brings up Druski’s polarizing skit and praises the genius of it, with Paul agreeing in earnest.

“Honestly, it’s f*cking hilarious. I loved it,” Paul said. “And I’m obviously Republican, and like all the Republicans, being mad about this sh*t is like a f*cking L for all Republicans. Because this is f*cking hilarious.”

Paul, 29, goes on to tell Von that there is “truth” in the comedy and refers to Druski’s skit as “dark and twisted,” with Von passionately agreeing off to the side. Soon after, Paul shared his plans to counter the skit.

“I’ve been, over the past couple of days, calling makeup artists, and I was gonna do a response to this,” Paul said, referring to the skit. Von interjected in his tongue-in-cheek fashion, asking if the skit would be “darker,” to which Paul agreed.

Von then goes on to say Paul’s character would need “black support,” which they don’t really flesh out in the segment. Von floated the idea of Paul working with Charles Barkley or even Druski himself, which Paul didn’t seem to agree with, calling it “p*ssying out” by not going as hard in the reverse.

To see the discussion noted in this report, hop to the 10-minute-mark of the video shared below.

Photo: Getty

Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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