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BREAKING: Pam Bondi Out as Attorney General

Pam Bondi Out as Attorney General

Multiple reports state that President Trump informed Bondi that she was out as Attorney General during a meeting at the White House Wednesday night.

Published on April 2, 2026
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President Trump Addresses The Nation On The Conflict In Iran
Source: Pool / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump has reportedly fired U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to multiple reports.

Fox News is reporting that Bondi met with Trump on Wednesday night in the Oval Office ahead of his speech to the nation on the war in Iran and was informed then that she was being let go.

In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that Bondi will be leaving the administration and moving to a private sector job. He praised Bondi, calling her a “Great American Patriot and a loyal friend” and saying she did a “tremendous job.”

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The move comes after Bondi faced criticism over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and was set to deposed by the House Oversight Committe on April 14 on the matter.

This marks the second cabinet member Trump has fired in his second term.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will now serve as Acting Attorney General.

Pam Bondi Out as Attorney General was originally published on wibc.com

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