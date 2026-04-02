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Nicolas Batum wishes he had more time with Tyrese Maxey

Nicolas Batum says his only NBA regret is not enough time with Tyrese Maxey

Published on April 2, 2026
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Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Play-In Tournament
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Nicolas Batum says his only NBA regret is not enough time with Tyrese Maxey

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum recently reflected on his NBA career and shared a heartfelt compliment for Tyrese Maxey during an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast. Batum, who played briefly with the Sixers during the 2023-24 season, expressed regret that he couldn’t spend more time on the court with Maxey.

“If I have one regret, I wish I could have played longer with [Tyrese Maxey],” Batum said. He praised Maxey’s talent and impact, noting that his son is also a huge fan, owning multiple Maxey jerseys.

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Batum joined the Sixers as part of the trade for James Harden and quickly became a fan favorite with his shooting and defensive versatility. Despite his short tenure, he left a lasting impression, particularly during a standout performance in the 2024 Play-In Tournament. Batum’s admiration for Maxey highlights the young guard’s growing reputation as a rising star in the NBA.

Nicolas Batum says his only NBA regret is not enough time with Tyrese Maxey was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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