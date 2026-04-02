Nicolas Batum wishes he had more time with Tyrese Maxey
Nicolas Batum says his only NBA regret is not enough time with Tyrese Maxey
Nicolas Batum says his only NBA regret is not enough time with Tyrese Maxey
Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum recently reflected on his NBA career and shared a heartfelt compliment for Tyrese Maxey during an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast. Batum, who played briefly with the Sixers during the 2023-24 season, expressed regret that he couldn’t spend more time on the court with Maxey.
“If I have one regret, I wish I could have played longer with [Tyrese Maxey],” Batum said. He praised Maxey’s talent and impact, noting that his son is also a huge fan, owning multiple Maxey jerseys.
Batum joined the Sixers as part of the trade for James Harden and quickly became a fan favorite with his shooting and defensive versatility. Despite his short tenure, he left a lasting impression, particularly during a standout performance in the 2024 Play-In Tournament. Batum’s admiration for Maxey highlights the young guard’s growing reputation as a rising star in the NBA.
Nicolas Batum says his only NBA regret is not enough time with Tyrese Maxey was originally published on rnbphilly.com