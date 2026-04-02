Hoax School Shooting Call Sparks Chaos in North Dallas

Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

A heavy police presence surrounded Dallas International School Wednesday morning after a reported active shooter call—but authorities quickly confirmed it was a hoax.

Dallas police responded around 8:10 a.m. to the school’s lower campus on Churchill Way. After a thorough search, officers determined no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The campus, which serves students from early childhood through fourth grade, was secured as a precaution. Nearby Alcuin School also went into lockdown during the response.

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Incidents like this are part of a growing and dangerous trend known as “swatting”—false emergency calls designed to trigger large law enforcement responses. According to national data, swatting incidents at K-12 schools have surged to what experts call “epidemic” levels, with more than 800 reported cases between January 2023 and June 2024.

In 2023 alone, over 700 school-related swatting incidents were tracked, including a sharp spike of 210 cases in March. The Educator’s School Safety Network reports false active shooter calls made up nearly 64% of violent incident reports during the 2022–2023 school year—a 546% increase from just a few years prior.

These hoaxes often involve advanced tactics like spoofed phone numbers or AI-generated calls, and they don’t just target K-12 schools—colleges and even religious institutions have also been impacted.

While no one was hurt in Wednesday’s incident, officials stress the consequences are serious. Swatting drains emergency resources, disrupts communities, and can leave lasting emotional trauma for students, parents, and staff.

Authorities say anyone responsible could face significant criminal charges as the investigation continues.

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