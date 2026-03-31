Celebs That Popped Out To Brandy's Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Grammy-winning R&B icon and beloved actress Brandy was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 30.

She was honored with the 2,839th star on the Walk of Fame.

“So this really happened, huh?” Brandy said during her acceptance speech, where he daughter Sy’rai, her parents Sonja and Willie Norwood sat in the crowd, “I was just a little girl with a big dream, but growing up in Hollywood made those dreams feel close enough to touch; seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm … ‘I’m going to sing my way onto one of these stars.’ And I did.”

Prior to her speech, actress Issa Rae and R&B producer and legend Babyface were guest speakers at the ceremony.