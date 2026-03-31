Dallas, Be Part of What’s Next Downtown

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Alright Dallas, this one hits a little different — because this isn’t just construction, this is something we can actually be part of.

If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ve seen it — the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is getting torn down piece by piece as crews kick off a major rebuild. The section over Lamar Street is being separated right now, all while parts of the building stay open and active.

Yep, Halls A, B, and C are still hosting events, and the space will even serve as the international broadcast hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through August.

But here’s where it gets exciting for us as locals…

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This isn’t just a new building — it’s a whole new district. When it’s done in 2029, we’re looking at 750,000 square feet of exhibit space, a massive ballroom, plus housing, hotels, restaurants, and green space designed to actually connect and activate downtown.

And Dallas? We don’t have to wait until it’s finished to tap in.

Bookings are already open for the new convention center, and if you’ve ever thought about hosting an event — big or small — you can literally start now. Organizers can submit a proposal through Visit Dallas or connect with the convention center’s sales team to lock in future dates.

That means local brands, creatives, organizations, and even community groups have a real shot at claiming space in what’s being built.

There’s even a “Good Neighbor Program” focused on sustainability, donating unused items to local nonprofits — another way the city is trying to keep this rooted in community.

This isn’t just for out-of-town conventions. This is Dallas building something for Dallas, and we’ve got a chance to be part of it from the ground up.

So yeah… while it might look like dust and demolition right now, the future of downtown? It’s already calling our name.

Sources:

Dallas News

FOX News

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