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It's Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

It's Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Published on March 30, 2026
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Houston Comets
Source: General / Getty

Houston basketball history is coming full circle as the Houston Comets are officially set to return to the WNBA in 2027, marking one of the most anticipated comebacks in women’s sports. The announcement reignites a legacy that once made Houston the epicenter of women’s professional basketball and brings back a franchise that helped define the league in its earliest years.

The Comets were not just a team they were the WNBA’s first true dynasty. From 1997 to 2000, Houston captured four consecutive championships, setting a standard of excellence that still stands today. Led by legends like Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson, the Comets dominated the league with a mix of elite talent, leadership, and championship mentality that made them nearly unstoppable.

Cynthia Cooper earned four WNBA Finals MVP awards during that historic run, while Sheryl Swoopes became one of the most decorated players in league history, earning multiple MVP honors and defensive accolades. Tina Thompson, meanwhile, would go on to become the WNBA’s all time leading scorer at the time of her retirement. Together, they didn’t just win they built the blueprint for greatness in women’s basketball.

Now, more than a decade after the franchise folded, the return of the Houston Comets signals a new chapter for the city and the league. With Houston’s deep sports culture and a new generation of talent ready to take the court, the Comets’ comeback is about more than nostalgia it is about restoring a legacy and building the future of the WNBA right where its first dynasty once thrived.

It's Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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