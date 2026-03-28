3 Things To Ask Yourself Before You Call Them Your Person!

Source: Prime Video / Prime Video Before you call someone your person, pause. Not because love isn’t real… but because peace is rare and you deserve the right kind of love. I came across a video on TikTok that stopped me in my tracks—and honestly… every woman (and man) needs to hear this. Here are 3 questions you NEED to ask yourself:

1. Do they protect my peace… or provoke my triggers? Love shouldn’t feel like confusion, anxiety, or constant overthinking. Your person should feel like calm, not chaos. If you’re always triggered, always questioning, always emotionally drained… that’s not alignment…that’s a warning.

2. Can they lead me in prayer… or only in passion? Anybody can bring chemistry. But can they bring you closer to God? Passion fades. Looks change. Feelings fluctuate. But someone who can cover you, pray for you, and grow with you spiritually? That’s different.

3. Are they drawn to me… or to my calling? Do they love you… or the life that comes with you? The right person isn’t just attracted to what you do, your lifestyle, or your success— they value your heart, your presence, and your purpose.