3 Things To Ask Yourself Before You Call Them Your Person!
Before you call someone your person, pause.
Not because love isn’t real… but because peace is rare and you deserve the right kind of love.
I came across a video on TikTok that stopped me in my tracks—and honestly… every woman (and man) needs to hear this.
Here are 3 questions you NEED to ask yourself:
1. Do they protect my peace… or provoke my triggers?
Love shouldn’t feel like confusion, anxiety, or constant overthinking.
Your person should feel like calm, not chaos.
If you’re always triggered, always questioning, always emotionally drained… that’s not alignment…that’s a warning.
2. Can they lead me in prayer… or only in passion?
Anybody can bring chemistry.
But can they bring you closer to God?
Passion fades. Looks change. Feelings fluctuate.
But someone who can cover you, pray for you, and grow with you spiritually? That’s different.
3. Are they drawn to me… or to my calling?
Do they love you… or the life that comes with you?
The right person isn’t just attracted to what you do, your lifestyle, or your success—
they value your heart, your presence, and your purpose.
Dating today can feel a little… questionable
But I don’t believe love is lost.
There is someone out there for you.
Not just somebody…but your person.
And when it’s right, you won’t have to force it, chase it, or question it.
It will come with:
Peace
Alignment
And purpose
If this spoke to you, take it as your sign to STOP settling and start asking better questions.