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Astros Embrace the 9-9-9 Challenge, Riggs Loses His Mind.

Listen… I don’t throw this word around lightly, but this might be the most beautiful thing to ever happen to baseball.

Published on March 25, 2026
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  • The '9-9-9 Challenge' requires consuming 9 hot dogs, 9 beers, and watching 9 innings of a baseball game.
  • The challenge has gained popularity, even bringing in competitive eater Joey Chestnut, making it feel more like a professional competition.
  • Riggs is sure he could complete the challenge, anticipating an identity crisis by the 8th inning and a spiritual experience by the 9th.



They’ve officially brought the 9-9-9 Challenge to ballparks across the country—including right here at Daikin Park—and as someone with a borderline emotional connection to hot dogs… I feel seen.
Here’s the deal.
Nine innings.
Nine beers.
Nine hot dogs.
That’s it. That’s the challenge. That’s the lifestyle.

This Was Made for Me (and maybe not my arteries)
I’ve always believed the hot dog is the MVP of any ballgame. It’s reliable. It shows up. It doesn’t try too hard. It just is.
So when I heard they were building an entire in-game experience around crushing nine of them… I had two thoughts:
“This is genius.”
“This could be a mistake.”
Probably both.


What You’re Getting at Daikin Park
If you’re heading to an Astros game, you can find the challenge at Crawford Dogs (Sections 109 and 418).
You’ll get:
9 mini hot dogs
9 flight-sized beers
9 innings to question your life choices
And yes, it comes in custom packaging that makes it feel official… like you’re competing in something sanctioned, instead of just absolutely going through it in the 7th inning stretch.

This Isn’t Just Some Random Gimmick
This thing blew up last year in Philly during the postseason, and now it’s expanding nationwide.
They even brought in Joey Chestnut—which feels a little unfair. That’s like asking Michael Jordan to “casually join your pickup game.”
Meanwhile, I’m over here training by eating one hot dog at a time like a civilian.

Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
Source: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Defending champion Joey Chestnut cheers after finishing in first place in the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Chestnut won after eating 61 hot dogs. The annual contest, which began in 1972, draws thousands of spectators to Nathan’s Famous located on Surf Avenue. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)


Real Talk… Could You Do It?
I want to believe I could.
I also know that by inning 6 I might be negotiating with myself like:
“Okay, what if we just hold the hot dog for a while…”
This is one of those things that sounds fun, becomes competitive, and then turns into a full-blown identity crisis by the 8th inning.

Final Thoughts
Baseball has always been about tradition.
Peanuts. Cracker Jack. Hot dogs.
But this? This is evolution.
This is taking America’s pastime and saying, “Let’s see what you’re really made of.”
And honestly… I respect it.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to start stretching.

Astros Embrace the 9-9-9 Challenge, Riggs Loses His Mind. was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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