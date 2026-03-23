Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

An on-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested.

Published on March 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Caitlin Harris
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An on-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested.

IMPD says Sunday evening, Detective Caitlin Harris was investigating an incident she was called to. As she was wrapping up looking into it, officers suspected the odor of alcohol on Harris. A sergeant responded to this immediately, but Harris drove off.

The sergeant called Harris and told her to pull over so they could meet. She refused to stop and kept going. When Harris got to her home, an IMPD Lieutenant met up with her. The Lieutenant believed she had alcohol on her, so she was taken to a hospital for blood draw.

Investigators say Harris did in fact have alcohol on her. She was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and OVWI endangering a person.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry also placed Harris on administrative leave with no police power.

Harris was with IMPD for eight years.

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
JAŸ-Z in GQ magazine

JAŸ-Z Covers April 2026 Issue Of 'GQ' Magazine — "2026 Is All Offense"

Hip-Hop Wired
Elon Musk addresses World Economic Forum

Jury Finds Elon Musk Liable For Misleading Twitter Shareholders

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

#RHOA's Pinky Cole Restaurateur Rushes To Bankruptcy Court After Creditors Seize Her Georgia Home, Says Actions Weren't Warranted

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Dj Queen Agnes joins 979 the Beat
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

DJ QUEEN AGNES BRINGS AFRO FUSION TO 97.9 THE BEAT

Comment
Jones Monroe
97.9 The Beat Featured Artists  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh 🌟

Comment
Health  |  J. Bachelor

How Music Brings Hope to St. Jude Kids

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close