Anna Moneymaker

Two wrestlers from Morgan State University are set to compete in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, marking a historic first for the program.

Sophomore Eugene Harney earned the No. 18 seed in the 149-pound weight class, while Yannis Charles secured the No. 33 seed in the 157-pound division. The competition begins Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, where Harney will face the No. 15 seed from the University of Iowa.

Harney enters the tournament with an impressive 28-4 record after winning the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championship. He is currently ranked No. 24 in the nation.

“Eugene is a special young man with tremendous confidence,” said head coach Kenny Monday. “He thrives in big moments and remains composed under pressure. Winning the EIWA title has only strengthened his belief, and he has the potential to contend for a national championship.”

Morgan State Wrestlers Make Historic NCAA Debut was originally published on 92q.com