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DFW, Slow Down: Our Streets Are Getting More Dangerous

DFW Needs To Slow Down: Our Streets Are Getting More Dangerous

Dallas is getting outside again, and it only takes one careless moment on the road to change everything.

Published on March 23, 2026
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Low angle view of a pedestrian crosswalk traffic signal lights in a city
Source: sanfel / Getty

Across Texas, pedestrians and cyclists now account for 1 in every 5 traffic deaths—a number that’s hard to ignore. In 2024 alone, hundreds of people lost their lives on roadways, and early 2025 is already showing hundreds of crashes involving people simply walking or biking through their communities.

That’s the reality hitting North Texas right now.

As the weather warms up across Dallas-Fort Worth, more people are outside—walking trails, biking through neighborhoods, and enjoying longer days. It’s a seasonal shift we see every year, but with it comes a surge in risk. More movement on the streets means more chances for something to go wrong.

And in many cases, it’s not complicated. Speeding. Distracted driving. Failing to yield. Small decisions behind the wheel that can have life-altering consequences. At the same time, many parts of DFW are still working to improve walkability and bike-friendly infrastructure, making awareness even more important for everyone sharing the road.

Safety officials are continuing to push reminders through campaigns like “Be Safe, Drive Smart,” encouraging both drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and intentional.

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about statistics—it’s about people. It’s about neighbors crossing the street, families on evening walks, and cyclists trying to safely make it home.

As DFW gets more active this season, the message is simple: slow down, stay aware, and look out for one another.

READ MORE AT WFAA

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