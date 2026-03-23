El Movimiento DFW hosts education events, offers know-your-rights training, and supports local grassroots leadership.

The organization connects residents with resources and community networks to address local challenges.

El Movimiento DFW creates spaces for people to gather, learn from each other, and amplify community voices.

Source: Cathy Murphy / Getty

En El Barrio Spotlight: El Movimiento DFW

Across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, community members are continuing to organize, uplift one another, and stay informed about issues that impact their neighborhoods. One grassroots organization helping lead that work is El Movimiento DFW.

El Movimiento DFW is a community-driven nonprofit focused on bringing people together through education, organizing, and mutual support. Their mission centers around empowering everyday residents to stay informed, protect their rights, and build stronger communities across North Texas.

Through collaboration, advocacy, and community connection, the organization encourages neighbors to get involved in shaping the future of their city.

What El Movimiento DFW Does

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El Movimiento DFW focuses on grassroots organizing and community empowerment. Their work often brings together residents, volunteers, and local advocates to address challenges that impact communities across the DFW area.

Some of their key initiatives include:

Hosting community education events and forums

Providing Know Your Rights resources and trainings

Organizing community response and advocacy efforts

Supporting local grassroots leadership and activism

Connecting residents with resources and community networks

The organization also works to create spaces where people can gather, learn from one another, and strengthen the collective voice of the community.

Why Their Work Matters

Organizations like El Movimiento DFW play an important role in helping communities stay connected and informed. By offering education, organizing tools, and community support, they help residents better understand their rights and their ability to participate in civic life.

In a rapidly growing region like the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, grassroots groups help ensure that local voices remain part of the conversation about the future of the city.

Through advocacy, cultural connection, and community engagement, El Movimiento DFW continues to uplift the spirit of collective action in North Texas.

If you’re looking to connect with El Movimiento DFW or learn more about their work, community members can reach out directly through their hotline.

Community Hotline:

469-306-2078

This line helps connect residents with information, resources, and updates about community events and initiatives.

How to Get Involved

El Movimiento DFW welcomes people from all backgrounds who want to stay informed and support their communities. There are many ways to participate and make a difference.

Attend community meetings and educational events

Volunteer with organizing efforts

Share resources and information with neighbors

Support advocacy and community awareness initiatives

Help amplify local voices and community concerns

Whether you’re new to community organizing or simply looking for ways to stay informed, El Movimiento DFW encourages residents across North Texas to get involved.

En El Barrio Community Spotlight

Our En El Barrio spotlight highlights organizations and leaders working every day to strengthen communities throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

If you know of a nonprofit, grassroots group, or community initiative making a positive impact in North Texas, we’d love to hear about it.

Together, we continue to uplift the people, culture, and community spirit that make our barrios thrive.