Weekly Astrological Forecast: March 22–29 This week brings a powerful blend of renewal, clarity, and forward momentum. As we move deeper into Aries season, the cosmos encourages bold action, fresh starts, and aligning with your authentic desires. There’s a strong emphasis on growth—not just personally, but financially and energetically. Let’s dive into what the stars have in store.

Cosmic Overview The Sun continues its journey through Aries, igniting confidence, courage, and initiative. This fiery energy pushes us to take action on ideas we’ve been sitting on. It’s a time to trust your instincts and move forward without overthinking.

Key Themes for the Week New Beginnings: This is a powerful time to initiate projects and embrace fresh starts.

This is a powerful time to initiate projects and embrace fresh starts. Financial Alignment: Opportunities may arise that align with your values and long-term goals.

Opportunities may arise that align with your values and long-term goals. Authentic Expression: Speak your truth with confidence and clarity.

Speak your truth with confidence and clarity. Expansion Mindset: Let go of scarcity thinking and welcome growth.

Love & Relationships Relationships take on a more honest and energized tone this week. Whether you’re single or partnered, there’s an opportunity to deepen connections through authenticity. Be open about your needs and desires—clarity will strengthen bonds. Love Health? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. If something feels misaligned, this is also a time when you may feel empowered to address it directly or move on.

Career & Finances his week holds strong potential for financial growth and career advancement. Trust your ideas—especially the ones that feel bold or slightly outside your comfort zone. Take initiative, pitch your ideas, and don’t hesitate to step into leadership roles. The energy supports calculated risks that can lead to rewarding outcomes. Stay aligned with what feels expansive rather than draining

Spiritual Guidance You are being guided to trust the unfolding of your path. Even if things feel uncertain, there is a deeper alignment taking place behind the scenes. This is a week to connect with your intuition, take inspired action, and remain open to unexpected blessings.

Weekly Affirmation My life is blooming in ways that feel expansive, aligned, and financially rewarding. Repeat this affirmation daily to align your mindset with the abundant energy of the week.