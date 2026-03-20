“Energy Was Off” Maxx Crosby Details Tense Ravens Visit Before Deal Collapse

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is opening up about the tense and emotional sequence of events that led to the Baltimore Ravens backing out of a blockbuster trade for the five time Pro Bowl defensive end.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast The Rush with Maxx Crosby, the 28 year old said he was left shaken after Ravens officials expressed concern about his knee during a routine physical. The proposed deal would have sent two first round draft picks to Las Vegas, but Baltimore ultimately withdrew after determining Crosby did not pass the team’s medical evaluation.

Crosby explained that he arrived at the Ravens facility on March 10 and underwent standard testing, including MRIs and X rays. He had undergone surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus but believed the injury would not affect his readiness for the 2026 season. According to Crosby, multiple teams had already consulted with his doctors before making trade inquiries.

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He said he did not meet with head coach Jesse Minter until hours after arriving and was surprised he had not yet seen general manager Eric DeCosta, despite the magnitude of the deal. When he finally spoke with team leadership, Crosby sensed a shift in tone.

During the meeting, Ravens officials informed him that one of their doctors had reservations about his long term knee health. Crosby said the news left him terrified and scrambling for answers. He immediately contacted his agent and surgeon while waiting for the team’s final decision.

After returning to his hotel and attempting to rest, Crosby received word that the Ravens were still evaluating the situation. Minutes later, his agent called with confirmation that the trade was off. Frustrated and confused, Crosby packed his belongings and flew back to Las Vegas that night.

By early the next morning, he was back at the Raiders facility training, saying the experience reinforced his belief that he is meant to remain in silver and black.

“Energy Was Off” Maxx Crosby Details Tense Ravens Visit Before Deal Collapse was originally published on 92q.com