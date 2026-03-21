TikTok Says Lying for Money But Jelly Roll Says Trickin’ Is Back?!
TikTok Says Lying for Money But Belly Gang Says Trickin’ Is Back?! What Is Going
If you’ve been on TikTok lately, then you KNOW the timeline is getting a little… wild
Like one minute, it’s soft life and healing…
Next minute??
Girls are joking about lying for money
And THEN — you’ve got Belly Gang stepping in like…
“Yeah… trickin’ is back.”
Sir???
Let’s talk about it
The “5 Lies to Ask Men for Money” Trend
So boom — this viral video has a girl listing “5 lies” women tell to get money from men…
We’re talking: Fake emergencies, Random bills, Last-minute situations
And the comments??
A MESS
Some people are like: “Girl, stand up.” Others are like:
“Drop part 2!”
Let’s be real:
It’s funny… but it’s also showing how crazy dating conversations have gotten online.
Meanwhile… Belly Gang Said What He Said
Now on the OTHER side of the internet… Belly Gang basically said:
“Trickin’ is back in style.” And he wasn’t whispering it either He’s talking about:
Flights getting booked
Bags getting bought
Money being spent
And according to him…
Men are OUTSIDE doing it proudly
So Which One Is It Then?
Now the internet is like: Are women joking their way into cash apps? Or are men just willingly spending anyway??
Because if BOTH are happening… Yeah… it’s really wild out here