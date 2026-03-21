It’s funny… but it’s also showing how crazy dating conversations have gotten online.

Some people are like: “Girl, stand up.” Others are like:

And the comments??

So boom — this viral video has a girl listing “5 lies” women tell to get money from men…

Let’s talk about it

And THEN — you’ve got Belly Gang stepping in like…

Girls are joking about lying for money

Like one minute, it’s soft life and healing…

Meanwhile… Belly Gang Said What He Said

Now on the OTHER side of the internet… Belly Gang basically said:

“Trickin’ is back in style.” And he wasn’t whispering it either He’s talking about:

Flights getting booked

Bags getting bought

Money being spent

And according to him…

Men are OUTSIDE doing it proudly

So Which One Is It Then?

Now the internet is like: Are women joking their way into cash apps? Or are men just willingly spending anyway??

Because if BOTH are happening… Yeah… it’s really wild out here