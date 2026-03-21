Listen Live
Close
Relationships

TikTok Says Lying for Money But Jelly Roll Says Trickin’ Is Back?!

TikTok Says Lying for Money But Belly Gang Says Trickin’ Is Back?! What Is Going

TikTok's 'lying for money' trend clashes with Belly Gang's embrace of 'trickin'', sparking debate over the ethics of online content creation.

Published on March 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Girls
Source: 97.9 The Box / General

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, then you KNOW the timeline is getting a little… wild 👀

Like one minute, it’s soft life and healing…

Next minute??

Girls are joking about lying for money 😭

And THEN — you’ve got Belly Gang stepping in like…

“Yeah… trickin’ is back.”

Sir??? 😂

Let’s talk about it 👇🏽

The “5 Lies to Ask Men for Money” Trend

So boom — this viral video has a girl listing “5 lies” women tell to get money from men…

We’re talking: Fake emergencies, Random bills, Last-minute situations

And the comments??

A MESS 😭

Some people are like: “Girl, stand up.” Others are like:

“Drop part 2!” 👀

💭 Let’s be real:

It’s funny… but it’s also showing how crazy dating conversations have gotten online.

👜 Meanwhile… Belly Gang Said What He Said 👀

Now on the OTHER side of the internet… Belly Gang basically said:

“Trickin’ is back in style.” And he wasn’t whispering it either 😭 He’s talking about:

✈️ Flights getting booked

👜 Bags getting bought

💸 Money being spent

And according to him…

Men are OUTSIDE doing it proudly

😭 So Which One Is It Then?

Now the internet is like: Are women joking their way into cash apps? Or are men just willingly spending anyway?? 👀

Because if BOTH are happening… Yeah… it’s really wild out here 😂

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

The American rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) looks on

JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Setlist: Every Song We’re Hoping To Hear This Summer

Hip-Hop Wired
US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline

Trump Claim About Epstein Fallout Disproven By 2009 Email

Hip-Hop Wired
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Pop-Up Was Temporarily Shut Down At The Houston Rodeo

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Ray J Offers Fade & Extras To Ma$e & Shyne Over Brandy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Dallas City Jail
Local DFW News  |  Jazzi Black

Inmates Kept Too Long, Costing North Texas Families Everything

Comment
9 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Welcome Spring: Freebies And Deals To Celebrate The First Day of Spring!

Comment
Chuck Norris
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

North Texas Loses One of Its Own: Chuck Norris Leaves a Lasting Legacy in DFW

Comment
African fish eagle perched long the bank of the Chobe River.
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Wait… We Got African Fish Eagles in Fort Worth Now?!

Comment
Reunion Radio
Entertainment  |  bigbink

CHUCK NORRIS WAS CONNECTED TO THE DFDUB BIG TIME!!!!!!

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close