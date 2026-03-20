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Can the Mavs Clinch a Playoff Spot?

As the regular season winds down, the Mavericks find themselves in a tight race to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs.

Published on March 20, 2026
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The Dallas Mavericks are realistically out of the playoff picture this season. With a 21–44 record and sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference, Dallas is multiple games behind the final Play-In spot, and closing that gap would require a near-perfect finish along with multiple teams above them collapsing—something that is extremely unlikely this late in the season. Statistically, their chances are reflected in low offensive efficiency, mid-to-lower assist rates, and inconsistent performance on the road. Comparing to when Luka Dončić was on the roster, the contrast is clear. In 2024–25, with Luka, Dallas scored around 118.7 points per game, had an offensive rating of 120.4, a defensive rating of 113.0, and won 13 of 22 games before his trade. Luka himself averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, creating a star-level impact that no current player matches. This season, without Luka, the Mavericks average 113.0 points per game, have an offensive rating of 110.4, and rely on contributors like Cooper Flagg (20.1 PPG) and Ryan Nembhard (4.6 APG) who cannot replicate Luka’s all-around production. The drop in scoring, efficiency, and individual star impact explains why the Mavericks are struggling and why, despite the season still technically ongoing, their path to the playoffs is all but closed, with the first round of the playoffs starting April 18.

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