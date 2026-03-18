Ant and Obama Create the Smoothest Presidential Center Promo

Source: Ryan Sirius Sun / Getty

The friendly rivalry between Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama just turned into one of the coolest cultural rollouts we’ve seen in a minute—and it’s all for something way bigger than bragging rights.

The two recently linked up in a playful video teasing the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center, set to open June 19 in Chicago’s Jackson Park. It starts with Obama claiming he’s “busy,” Edwards calling him out with a slick “you scared?”—and next thing you know, they’re outside competing in basketball, ping-pong, and even Connect 4 like it’s a laid-back kickback.

But the punchline? Obama says the rematch is going down on his home court—at the new Presidential Center.

And this isn’t just a pull-up-and-look-around type of spot. The Obama Presidential Center Museum is a whole experience. Spread across four levels, it dives into the story of Barack and Michelle Obama, highlighting not just their time in the White House, but the communities and movements that helped shape their journey. Visitors can check out real memorabilia, relive major moments from the administration, and tap into interactive exhibits designed for all ages.

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The campus itself will be free and open to the public, making it a space for the community to gather, reflect, and connect. If you want to step inside the museum, though, you’ll need a timed ticket—those drop in spring 2026.

So yeah, whether you’re here for the history, the inspiration, or to see if Ant can actually back up all that talk—this moment is about legacy, access, and a little friendly competition bringing it all together.

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