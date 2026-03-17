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Eagles Sign Wide Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their receiving corps by signing wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year deal. The move comes amid ongoing speculation about potential changes to the team’s wide receiver lineup, including rumors surrounding A.J. Brown’s future with the team.

The Eagles’ decision to sign Brown adds depth and experience to their receiving unit. With his speed and playmaking ability, Brown has the potential to make an impact in Philadelphia’s offense, especially if he steps into a larger role.

As the Eagles prepare for the upcoming season, the addition of Hollywood Brown signals their commitment to strengthening their roster and maintaining a competitive edge. Fans will be eager to see how Brown integrates into the team’s dynamic offense.

Eagles Sign Wide Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was originally published on rnbphilly.com