2 Chainz Details His Journey from Hardship to Success

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Atlanta legend 2 Chainz recently sat down with Incognito on Posted on The Corner to share some powerful insights. In this sit-down, 2 Chainz takes us on a journey: from the lessons in his new book and the power of trusting your intuition, to the grind of fatherhood, college days at an HBCU, the switch-up from lean, and building up the Atlanta community.

The convo jumps off with 2 Chainz sharing why his book, The Voice in My Head is God, means so much. He flips the script—what started as just intuition is now about something bigger, that real energy guiding him through heavy moments, loss, and everything in between. Even when the publishers wanted him to drop “God” from the title, he stood ten toes down on what he believes. For anyone who’s lost someone or been through tough times, his story about turning pain into wisdom feels raw and relatable.

RELATED STORY: Eva Marcille: A Top Model’s Path to Purpose and Success

RELATED STORY: Did She Really Say That? Tasha K Spills All: Bonnie Banks, Politics and More

✕

When it comes to family and education, 2 Chainz keeps it real. He’s watching his daughter get ready for Howard and thinking back to his own HBCU days, meeting people from everywhere, building connections that last. Dropping knowledge for the next gen, he keeps it simple: look up from your phone, peep your surroundings, and move smart. And when he talks about raising his son Halo, you can feel the pride, knowing your kid is taking after you and making moves, that’s what fatherhood is all about.

Love Posted On The Corner? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

2 Chainz talks about how ballin’ on the court gave him the mindset to hustle in the studio. From playing D1 basketball to dropping platinum tracks with Pharrell and Eminem, he breaks down how that same discipline and winning vibe from sports kept him grinding in music. It’s a reminder: the culture of champions goes wherever you take it—studio or court, and that drive is fueling his next drop, Players Only Live Once.

2 Chainz was open about a major change in his life, deciding to drop lean. He keeps it honest, saying that even though some of his biggest hits came from that period, he outgrew it for his health and his future. Sometimes growth means leaving habits behind, so you can really step into the next level.

And when it comes to Atlanta, 2 Chainz is all about making moves that matter. Investing in places like Hotel Phoenix, he’s setting trends and keeping the city on the cutting edge. From dropping books to building businesses, he proves you can uplift the culture and open doors for the whole community—all while staying true to where you come from.

READ MORE STORIES

2 Chainz Details His Journey from Hardship to Success was originally published on blackamericaweb.com