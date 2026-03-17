Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Black Television Icon Passes Away
Education

Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black

Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black with Blue Eyes

Genetic analysis uncovers surprising diversity in the physical appearance of Ireland's first people, with black skin and blue eyes among the traits.

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young man, close-up, portrait
Source: Leland Bobbe / Getty

When you think of the first Irish people, you probably picture fair-skinned red heads…history and science says otherwise.

Turns out, the first Irish were blue-eyed Black folks.

Researchers say that the ancient genetics of Ireland reveal that the island’s earliest inhabitants— hunter-gatherers who arrived about 10,000 years ago (around 8000 BCE)—had dark skin and piercing blue eyes. According to geneticist Dr. Lara Cassidy, forensic DNA techniques show that these early Irish people didn’t have any of the genes linked to light skin.

RELATED: 20 Biracial Celebrities Often Mistaken As Being Only White

[ione_media_gallery id=”628424″ overlay=”true”]

 

 

For 4,000 years, these dark-skinned, blue-eyed hunter-gatherers thrived along the Irish coastline, feasting on shellfish, hunting wild boar, and living off the land. Around 6,000 years ago, their world changed. A new wave of people (early farmers) migrated from what is now Turkey, bringing livestock, pottery, and lighter (but still not pale) skin.This migration dramatically reshaped Ireland.

Some historians believe there was conflict as these new settlers cleared forests and altered the land, while others say the two groups blended, as DNA evidence shows traces of hunter-gatherer ancestry in early farmers.

Over thousands of years, more migrations followed, ultimately forming the gene pool of modern Irish people. But let’s be clear—before all that, the first Irish were melanated.

So this St. Patrick’s Day, when you see all the celebrations and libation, just remember that the original Irish might’ve looked a lot more like you than you ever imagined!

READ MORE STORIES

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Scientists Reveal That the First Irish People Were Black with Blue Eyes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

White House US President Donald Trump

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

Hip-Hop Wired
MTV Unplugged: Jay-Z

JAŸ-Z To Headline Roots Picnic 2026, Event Moves To Belmont Plateau

Hip-Hop Wired
Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball

Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime At The Apollo' Co-Host, Dies At 74

Hip-Hop Wired
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

LaRussell Raises Eyebrows After Calling Controversial Figures “Heaven Sent” In New Snippet

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
69 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Comment
Breaking News
32 Items

Breaking News

Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

Comment
iOne Local Sales| TEXT TO WIN KWN | 2026-03-12
Contests  |  97.9 THE BEAT

Win A Meet And Greet With KWN

Comment
iOne Local Sales| 1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash- kbfb | 2026-02-26
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

1-800-Truck Wreck Spring Break Cash

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close