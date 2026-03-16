Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

A man who was part of Rep. Jasmine Crockett‘s security detail and employed off-duty police officers for his security company was shot and killed. Diamon-Mazairre Robinson was the target of a federal investigation and was in a standoff with SWAT officers in Dallas last week, leading to his death.

As reported by CBS News via sources, Diamon-Mazairre Robinson, 39, operated a private security firm that employed active police officers for off-duty police work, a common occurrence.

However, Robinson, who had a criminal history that was revealed after his death, lived his life under the alias “Mike King” and was seen recently flanking Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during her recent U.S. Senate seat primary run.

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Robinson was sought by investigators for reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer, and further examination into Robinson’s background revealed seven arrests for theft between 2009 and 2012 across Texas.

While the charges were both declared misdemeanors and felonies, Robinson never served prison time and instead paid fines and was placed on probation.

Under the identity of Mike King, Robinson operated Off Duty Police Services, which employed officers across North Texas. According to sources, Robinson allegedly told the officers he hired that he worked as an officer for the U.S. Capitol Police force.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux shared details of the standoff between the SWAT unit and Robinson, which took place in the parking garage of Children’s Medical Center Dallas. Chief Comeaux shared that Robinson barricaded himself inside a vehicle and officers deployed tear gas, prompting Robinson to emerge from the vehicle brandishing a weapon, upon which the officers opened fire.

The report does not show how many times Rep. Jasmine Crockett hired Robinson to work her security detail, and there has not been a response from the outgoing congresswoman’s office.

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Photo: Getty

Member Of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Security Team Shot Dead By Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com