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The Part of the Oscars Nobody Talks About

Lights, Cameras, Trash: The Part of the Oscars Nobody Talks About

After the awards and applause fade, a massive cleanup begins—reminding us why respecting the workers behind the scenes matters.

Published on March 16, 2026
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oscars red carpet rollout
Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Every year, the lights shine bright and the stars show up in style at the Academy Awards. But once the cameras stop rolling and the gowns and tuxedos head out the door, another crew steps in to handle a very different kind of spotlight: the cleanup.

After the 2026 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, viral photos showed what the venue looked like once the crowd cleared out. Rows of empty seats were surrounded by food containers, water bottles, and scattered trash—more “after-concert chaos” than Hollywood elegance.

While the glamorous night lasts just a few hours, the cleanup operation kicks off immediately and runs around the clock.

The team behind the scenes moves fast. Crews begin working while the area is still restricted, rolling up the now-famous champagne-colored carpet and dismantling massive tents and staging structures along Hollywood Boulevard. Inside the 3,400-seat theater, specialized teams sweep, sanitize, and restore the venue while stagehands break down hundreds of lighting rigs and technical setups.

And this isn’t a small job.

More than 800 lighting fixtures, elaborate décor pieces, and weeks of production infrastructure have to be carefully taken apart. Trucks haul equipment out while recycling crews sort through plastics, cardboard, metals, and paper. The goal is to return the area to normal within just a few days, even as Oscar after-parties are still going strong across Hollywood.

Before the Oscars - Countdown in Hollywood
Source: picture alliance / Getty

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made efforts to focus on sustainability over the years, working with vendors to recycle waste and use rechargeable lighting technology during the show.

Still, viral images like the ones from this year serve as a reminder of something simple: someone always has to clean it up.

From arenas to theaters to festivals, event cleanup crews are some of the hardest-working people in entertainment—and they rarely get the spotlight. Taking a few extra seconds to throw away trash or leave a space tidy may seem small, but it shows respect for the people who keep these massive events running.

Because behind every glamorous night in Hollywood is a team making sure the mess doesn’t steal the show.

Oscar red carpet construction scene
Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

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