Source: Anadolu / Getty Black Women Who Earned Oscar Nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards March is Women’s History Month and the 2026 Academy Awards are highlighting the powerful impact Black women continue to have across the film industry. From acting to cinematography to costume design and documentary filmmaking, Black women are being recognized across multiple major categories this year. Many of the nominations are connected to the film Sinners, which made history with 16 total nominations, the most ever for a single film at the Academy Awards. Here are some of the Black women nominated at the 2026 Oscars.



Teyana Taylor Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Teyana Taylor received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in One Battle After Another. The nomination continues her transition from music to acting and highlights her growing reputation as a serious talent in Hollywood.



Ruth E. Carter Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter earned her fifth Academy Award nomination for Costume Design for Sinners. With this nomination she officially becomes the most nominated Black woman in Oscar history, continuing her legacy as one of the most influential costume designers in film.



Autumn Durald Arkapaw Autumn Durald Arkapaw earned a nomination for Best Cinematography for Sinners. Her nomination is historic because she became the first woman of color ever nominated in the cinematography category, a field that has historically been dominated by men.



Zinzi Coogler Producer Zinzi Coogler received a nomination for Best Picture as part of the producing team behind Sinners. The recognition highlights the impact Black women are having behind the scenes bringing major film projects to life.



Hannah Beachler Hannah Beachler earned a nomination for Production Design for her work on Sinners. Beachler previously made history as the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Production Design and continues to break barriers in the field.



Christalyn Hampton Christalyn Hampton received a nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject for the film The Devil Is Busy. Her work brings attention to the power of documentary storytelling and the importance of sharing impactful narratives.