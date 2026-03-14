3 DISD Teams Bring Championships Back to the City

Source: Ruediger Lutz / Getty

If you needed another reason to be proud of Dallas hoops, here it is. Three Dallas ISD boys basketball teams just went down to the Alamodome and handled business—bringing home three UIL state championships in one historic weekend.

Let’s talk about the squads that put the whole city on their back.

Madison Keeps the Legacy Strong

James Madison High School locked in the 3A Division I state championship with a 70–59 win over Orangefield.

The Trojans leaned on defense all night, forcing 28 turnovers and controlling the tempo. Junior standout Josiah Cobb led the charge with 20 points and walked away with game MVP honors.

Madison’s journey wasn’t easy either. Early-season struggles turned into a 20-game win streak when it mattered most. By the time they hit San Antonio, the Trojans were battle-tested—and it showed.

Kimball Adds Another Trophy to the Case

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Over at Justin F. Kimball High School, the Knights reminded everybody why their program is one of the most respected in Lone Star State.

Kimball rolled past Almeta Crawford 62–42 to claim the 4A Division I state championship, marking the program’s ninth state title and back-to-back championships.

Senior Jaylin Hancock put on a show, dropping 24 points while knocking down every three-pointer the Knights hit that night. Kimball jumped out early and never looked back.

Carter Makes History

Then came a moment years in the making for David W. Carter High School.

The Cowboys captured their first official state championship with a dominant 67–41 win over La Marque in the 4A Division II title game.

MVP Amarion Hunter was everywhere—finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, and 5 assists in a monster performance. Carter flipped a close game into a blowout, outscoring La Marque 43–7 during the middle quarters.

After decades of chasing the title, the Cowboys finally brought it home.

A Huge Win for Dallas Hoops

Three teams. Three championships. One city showing the entire state what Dallas basketball is about.

From Oak Cliff to South Dallas, these student athletes didn’t just win games—they represented the city with heart, discipline, and serious talent.

Safe to say the future of hoops in Dallas is looking very bright.

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