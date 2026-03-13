Mistakes that can hurt ROI on your rental property

ShutterStock royalty-free image #98717288, ‘Fragment of a nice house with gorgeous outdoor landscape in Vancouver, Canada.’ uploaded by user #228988681, retrieved from ShutterStock on April 23rd, 2025. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Optimize rental profits by buying your property for the right price, not underestimating operating expenses, performing proper tenant screening, and more.

If you are a real estate investor who wishes to keep your business profitable year after year, then you will want to avoid rental investment errors. Return on investment, or ROI on your rental property, can keep increasing, but it involves some work on your part.

Love Money? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Achieving a strong ROI on your real estate investment property will require careful planning, strong financial planning, and ongoing property oversight. Protect your investment and grow your returns by avoiding the mistakes below.

Overpaying for the Property

When you are first thinking about adding a rental property to your portfolio, do your financial due diligence. Ensure that the property isn’t going to be a money suck, but will bring enough rental income so that it covers all your expenses and a little bit more on top.

Successful investors typically research comparable sales, neighborhood rental demand, and long-term market trends before making a purchase.

Underestimating Operating Expenses

Your rental income will have to cover all of your operating expenses. Property taxes, insurance, maintenance, repairs, property management fees, and vacancy periods all impact profitability. Don’t discount how expensive it can get to manage a property that’s bleeding you dry in operating expenses.

Poor Tenant Screening

One bad tenant can ruin your entire year’s profitability. It’s always better to spend the time to find a good tenant from the start.

Landlords should verify employment, review credit history, and check references whenever possible. A thorough screening process helps ensure that tenants are financially stable and responsible.

Neglecting Property Maintenance

Do not ignore your properties and just rely on rental income to get you through. If you don’t take care of your properties, soon you will run out of tenants who want to live in your shabby dwellings. Also, you could potentially be sued if someone gets hurt or sick on your property.

Small issues such as plumbing leaks, roof damage, or HVAC problems can grow into costly structural repairs if left unresolved. Always better to spend the time and money taking care of your properties annually.

Too much trouble for you? Consider hiring a property management in Long Beach, and they will take care of all the heavy lifting so you can relax.

Setting the Wrong Rental Price

Don’t think that you can fool the market. You can’t. Follow the market trends, and set the rental price based on that.

Set it too low, and you are not going to break even. Set it too high, and no one will rent your property.

Grow the ROI on Your Rental Property

Your rental property business needs a lot of work, but if you spend the time necessary on the steps listed above, the ROI on your rental property portfolio will grow.

Don’t want to bother with it all, then hire a property management company and leave it up to them. The main thing here is to remain profitable and not lose money on your properties year after year.

Keep reading through related articles on our website to stay informed on a variety of interesting topics.