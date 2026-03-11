Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty 10 Terrence Howard Classics You Need to Watch Few actors have built a career as versatile and unforgettable as Terrence Howard. From powerful dramatic performances to iconic television roles, Howard has delivered memorable moments across film and TV for more than two decades.

Known for his emotional range, distinctive voice, and ability to command the screen, Howard has taken on roles that explore everything from music and culture to crime, family dynamics, and personal redemption. Whether playing a struggling artist, a determined businessman, or a complicated antihero, his performances often leave a lasting impression.

If you’re looking to explore his catalog or revisit some of his best work, here are 10 Terrence Howard classics you have to watch.





1. Hustle & Flow (2005)

One of Howard's most celebrated performances came in Hustle & Flow, where he played DJay, a Memphis hustler trying to launch a rap career. The film earned Howard an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and became a cultural staple thanks to its gritty storytelling and the Oscar-winning song "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp."





2. Crash (2004)

In this powerful ensemble drama, Howard plays Cameron Thayer, a successful television director navigating racial tensions in Los Angeles. The film went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture and remains one of the most talked-about films of the 2000s.





3. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Howard starred alongside 50 Cent in this semi-autobiographical film inspired by the rapper’s life. Howard played Bama, a mentor figure who helps guide Marcus through the music world.





4. Ray (2004)

In the acclaimed biopic about Ray Charles, Howard portrayed Gossie McGee, a key figure in the early stages of Charles’ career. The film, starring Jamie Foxx, became an instant classic.





5. Four Brothers (2005)

Howard joined an all-star cast including Mark Wahlberg in this Detroit-set revenge thriller about four adopted brothers seeking justice for their mother’s murder.





6. Iron Man (2008)

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded into a global phenomenon, Howard appeared in the first Iron Man film as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, the military officer and friend of Tony Stark.





7. Dead Presidents (1995)

One of Howard’s earlier roles came in this gritty crime drama about a Vietnam War veteran who struggles to adjust to life back home. The film developed a cult following over the years.





8. The Best Man (1999)

Howard played Quentin Spivey in this beloved romantic comedy-drama that centers on friendship, love, and secrets revealed during a wedding weekend. The film became a staple in Black cinema.





9. The Butler

In this historical drama directed by Lee Daniels, Howard portrays Howard, the neighbor of a White House butler whose life spans several decades of American history.





10. Empire (2015–2020)

Howard’s portrayal of Lucious Lyon turned Empire into one of the biggest television shows of the 2010s. The music drama followed the rise and fall of a powerful entertainment family navigating business, betrayal, and legacy.



From blockbuster films to cultural television moments, Terrence Howard has built a career filled with standout performances that continue to resonate with audiences.