Drama for Luka and Dak, But the Stars Are Chasing the Cup

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Dallas sports is giving two very different storylines right now: personal drama for two superstar athletes… and pure focus from the city’s hottest team on ice.

First up, former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is going through a tough split from his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes. The breakup has reportedly turned into a custody situation involving their two daughters. Luka says his main focus is being present for his kids, even while juggling a demanding NBA season and putting up elite numbers on the court.

Back home in Dallas, Dak Prescott is also dealing with personal headlines. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos recently called off their wedding just weeks before they were set to say “I do” in Italy. The couple share two daughters and say the decision was mutual, with both focused on co-parenting and keeping their family strong despite the split.

But while the football and basketball worlds are dealing with off-field noise, the Dallas Stars are moving like a team with one mission: win it all.

Dallas just extended its point streak to 13 games with a gritty win over the Vegas Golden Knights, powered by clutch scoring and another strong night in net from Jake Oettinger. Leaders like Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson continue to keep the pressure on opponents as the season heads toward the playoffs.

With one of the NHL’s best records and serious momentum, Dallas isn’t just playing good hockey — they’re looking like real contenders for the Stanley Cup.

So while some Dallas sports headlines are messy right now, the Stars are doing exactly what a championship team should: blocking out the noise and chasing greatness.

